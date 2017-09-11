Artsakh President visits Talish to see restoration

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited the Alashan site and Talish village of Martakert region.
The President got acquainted with the restoration efforts currently carried out in the village and met with the residents. They discussed the course of programs on improving social and living conditions of the residents of Talish.
Bako Sahakyan also held a meeting and gave corresponding instructions for the restoration of Talish.
