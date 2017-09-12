521 views

OSCE monitoring in Artsakh passes on schedule



Yerevan/Mediamax/. The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan in the eastern direction of Hadrut region today.

Artsakh MFA informed that the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

