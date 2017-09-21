U.S. Congress members visit Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Members of U.S. House of Representatives Frank Pallone and Tulsi Gabbard arrived in Artsakh today.

Artsakh Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulyan met the Congress members in Shushi in the morning. They visited Shushi Arts College and the Cathedral of Christ the Holy Savior.



After a private conversation with the Speaker, the guests took part in a meeting in an extended format, attended by representatives of legislative and executive bodies of Arstakh.



Ashot Ghulyan introduced Ms Gabbard and Mr Pallone, remarking that Artsakh and Armenia can always count on support of the Congressional Armenian Caucus in matters of pan-Armenian importance.



Touching upon the years-long cooperation, Ashot Ghulyan attached importance to U.S. Congress’s efforts in organizing events dedicated to independence of Artsakh since 2006, and the members’ consistent efforts in international recognition of Arstakh.



“It is no coincidence that the first impetus for independence and freedom of Artsakh comes from the American states, in the form of resolutions passed at state level. Those efforts not only encourage the people of Artsakh in their unequal struggle for freedom, but also prove once again America’s commitment to the principle of freedom,” said Speaker Ghulyan.



Co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Frank Pallone stressed that the main objective of their work is to bring those facts about Artsakh to the notice of American people: it declared independence in accordance with international law, and it has efficient state institutions.



Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard spoke about her first visit to Artsakh, emphasizing that as a former member of military herself, she understands well the value of peace for peoples in conflict zones, and as a representative of the authorities, she will continue supporting the just demands of the people of Artsakh.