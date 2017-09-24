Armenian FM meets OSCE mediators

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Andrew Schofer in New York.

Edward Nalbandian congratulated the newly-appointed American Co-Chair Andrew Schofer with the assumption of the new position.



“The parties exchanged views on necessary steps for creating favourable conditions for the progress in peaceful settlement of NK issue. The meeting also covered issues on the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs on September 23,” the statement by Armenian Foreign Ministry reads.