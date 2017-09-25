Masis Mayilyan appointed Artsakh Foreign Minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan signed a number of decrees on structure and composition of the government today.

The new structure includes the position of Minister of State, which was given to former Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan.



Other appointments of Artsakh President are as follows:



Minister of Healthcare - Karine Atayan,



Minister of Justice – Ararat Danielyan,



Minister of Foiregn Affairs – Masis Mayilyan,



Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Resettlement – Samvel Avetisyan,



Minister of Nature Protection and Natural Resources – Vazgen Mikaelyan,



Minister of Agriculture - Zhirayr Mirzoyan,



Minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures – Levon Grigoryan,



Minister of Education, Science and Sports – Narine Aghabalyan,



Minister of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism - Sergey Shahverdyan,



Minister of Defense - Levon Mnatsakanyan,



Minister of Urban Planning - Karen Shahramanyan,



and Minister of Finance - Grigory Martirosyan.



Mediamax notes that Masis Mayilyan used to serve as Deputy Foreign Minister, and headed the Artsakh Public Council on Foreign Policy and Security in recent years.



It’s also worth reminding that Artsakh established a full presidential system of government based on the results of the referendum on constitutional amendments, held on February 20, 2017.