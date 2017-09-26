1021 views

Margvelashvili: We are very concerned about NK issue


Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili said that his country is ready to always discuss various issues with Armenia, deepening the relations in all sectors.

Giorgi Margvelashvili said this during his meeting with Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan in Tbilisi.

Touching upon NK issue, President of Georgia said:

“As a brotherly country, we are very concerned about the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict. I am convinced that similar conflicts may have destructive consequences for small nations like ours. We are praying for the establishment of peace in the region.”

Ara Babloyan remarked that Armenia highly appreciates Georgia’s contribution in providing security in South Caucasian region, anticipating the country’s balanced stance in the settlement of NK issue.

“In our view, the peace settlement of NK issue has no alternative. This conflict is first of all a human rights issue, so it can only be settled when Artsakh people have the opportunity to exercise their right of self-determination,” Armenian NA Speaker said.

Ara Babloyan emphasized that the arms race, unleashed by Azerbaijani side, may be dangerous for all countries of the region.

