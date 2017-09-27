Artsakh MFA welcomes Kurdistan independence vote

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh issued a statement today regarding the Kurdistan independence referendum.

“We welcome the referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan as an act of realization of the right of peoples to self-determination and independent choice of their own path, which is provided for in the UN Charter and in a number of fundamental international documents.



We hope the situation that developed as a result of the referendum will be settled by peaceful means, taking into account the necessity to maintain stability and security in the region,” stated the Ministry’s Information and Public Relations Department.