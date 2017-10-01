OSCE Special Representative on South Caucasus meets with Talish residents

Yerevan /Mediamax/. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin met with residents from Talish village of Artsakh at the Armenian National Assembly.

During the meeting, Talish residents told Special Representative Vigenin of the atrocities committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Talish during the April War of 2016.



Artur Nazunts told about the Azeri military’s crimes against Valery, Marusya and Razmela Khalapyan, the family of his wife’s parents.



Kristian Vigenin also met with Speaker of Artsakh Parliament Ashot Ghulyan on September 29 in Yerevan.



Ashot Ghulyan shared his hope that the next meetings will take place in Stepanakert, which will give OSCE Special Representative’s more opportunities to get acquainted with the situation in the conflict zone, and the public and defensive position of Artsakh.