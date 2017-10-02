New US Co-Chair of Minsk Group to visit Yerevan and Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Andrew J. Schofer, the new U.S. Co-Chair for the OSCE Minsk Group, will pay his first visit to Yerevan and Baku this week to meet with local officials and to get a firsthand look at the situation on the ground.
According to U.S. Embassy in Armenia, whilein the region, Andrew Schofer will also join his fellow Minsk Group Co-Chairs for high-level meetings.
“The U.S. supports a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and will continue to engage actively with the sides as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. Mr. Schofer, as the U.S. Co-Chair, supports the United States' longstanding policy, shared by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, that a just settlement must be based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act and the principles of the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination,” statement of U.S. Embassy in Armenia reads.
Mediamax reminds that James Warlick was U.S Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group from 2013 to 2016, replaced by Richard Hoagland from January of 2017. Andrew Schofer was appointed to this position at the end of August, 2017.
