Organization of Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting discussed in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
According to Armenian MFA, the participants of the meeting continued discussing issues on organization of upcoming meeting between Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Mediamax reminds that the latest meeting of Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev took place more than a year ago, on June 20 of 2016, Saint-Petersburg (in Armenian).
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.