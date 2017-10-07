Organization of Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting discussed in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

According to Armenian MFA, the participants of the meeting continued discussing issues on organization of upcoming meeting between Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan.



Mediamax reminds that the latest meeting of Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev took place more than a year ago, on June 20 of 2016, Saint-Petersburg (in Armenian).