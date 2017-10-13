Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet in Geneva

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev will meet in Geneva next week.

Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of Armenian National Assembly, Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Ashotyan informed the press about the upcoming meeting after the RPA Executive Body session on the evening of October 12.



Armen Ashotyan remarked that the meeting will take place by the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.



“Success of the negotiation process requires building trust and restoring the ties, however weak, we had with the neighboring state before the April War,” he said.



It’s worth noticing that Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev last met on 20 June 2016 in St. Petersburg.