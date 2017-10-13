Babloyan talks Baku’s yet another cynicism

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The session of Interparliamentary Assembly of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) took place today in Saint Petersburg, within the frames of which Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan touched upon the death of the Armenian soldier with an Azerbaijani shot.
“I am extremely sorry that my first participation in Interparliamentary Assembly of CSTO was preceded by yet another manifestation of cynicism by Azerbaijan on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. Azerbaijan fatally wounded 19-year-old Armenian soldier, when we were holding Partnership -2017 of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force in Armenia,” Ara Babloyan stated.
According to him, “this is a challenge not only for Armenia”.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.