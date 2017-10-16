Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to intensify negotiations

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The OSCE Minsk Group issued a statement today regarding the summit between President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, which took place in Geneva.

“The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere.



The Presidents agreed to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact.



The Co-Chairs expressed their satisfaction with these direct talks, which took place after a long interval. They remain ready to work with the sides on mediating a peacefully negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As a next step, the Co-Chairs will organize working sessions with the Ministers in the near future,” the statement reads.



The summit was attended by Foreign Ministers Edward Nalbandian (Armenia) and Elmar Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan), as well as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.