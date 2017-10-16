Armenian President: “Aliyev also wants to avoid casualties in Artsakh”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In Geneva today, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated he didn’t reach any concrete agreement on possible solutions for the NK issue at the summit with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Sargsyan made that statement at the meeting with representatives of the Armenian-Swiss community, while presenting the results of his talks with Aliyev.



“However, we agreed to take measures to further reduce tensions in order to avoid casualties on the Line of Contact. I have to note that both the President of Azerbaijan and I are profoundly interested in that.



God willing, he [Ilham Aliyev] doesn’t change his mind. He also has a good understanding of the complexity of issue and so do I, but the nature of the issue is such that there is no easy solution.



I wish for everyone to be assured that we don’t accept any solution that somehow harms the security of Karabakh. The only solution is for Karabakh to not be a part of Azerbaijan,” said Serzh Sargsyan.