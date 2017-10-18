Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Austrian OSCE Chairmanship welcomes "fresh commitment” by Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan made after the meeting in Geneva on 16 October.
“We are pleased to see the fresh impetus and commitment by the Presidents to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and seek additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact,” a spokesperson of the OSCE Chairmanship said.
“The Chairmanship hopes this renewed engagement will be reflected in concrete steps to peacefully resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”, the statement says.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.