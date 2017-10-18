Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Austrian OSCE Chairmanship welcomes "fresh commitment” by Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan made after the meeting in Geneva on 16 October.

“We are pleased to see the fresh impetus and commitment by the Presidents to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and seek additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact,” a spokesperson of the OSCE Chairmanship said.



“The Chairmanship hopes this renewed engagement will be reflected in concrete steps to peacefully resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”, the statement says.