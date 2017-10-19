Armenian Foreign Minister accuses Azerbaijan of “cheap manipulation”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said today that “Baku tries again to use cheap, plain manipulation to make it look like the parties reached an agreement to cease talks on settlement of the NK conflict at the summit [Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting]”.

Minister Nalbandian made that statement at the 4th European Armenian Convention.



“The reason for Baku’s claims is evident: they’re trying to avoid the responsibility for their unconstructive policy.



Firstly, the damage caused to the negotiation process by Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh in 2016 hasn’t been mitigated yet.



Secondly, Baku refuses to realize the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits in 2016, which were aimed at creating conditions to advance the negotiations. Azerbaijan often avoided realizing similar commitments in the past, casting a doubt over its ability to do that.



Thirdly, Azerbaijan refuses to reiterate the principles of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, which were presented by Co-Chair countries as the base for the settlement. In particular, that concerns non-use of force or threat of force, self-determination, and territorial integrity.



Fourthly, Baku continues gross violations of the ceasefire despite the Co-Chairs’ multiple calls for adherence to the permanent trilateral agreements signed in 1994-1995,” stated Armenia’s Foreign Minister.



Edward Nalbandian reaffirmed that Armenia stands in favor of intensive negotiations.



“Armenia is deeply convinced that if Baku complies with Co-Chairs’ calls to maintain the ceasefire unconditionally, realize previous agreements, reiterate the commitment to the principles of settlement suggested by the Co-Chairs, and ensure constructive presence during the talks, there will be a possibility to advance the peaceful settlement,” he stated.