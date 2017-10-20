Artsakh FM believes cooperation with EU can stabilize the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs Artsakh Masis Mayilyan stated today that Azerbaijan is trying to gain a unilateral military and political advantage.

“By aggressively imposing the logic of confrontation, the Azerbaijani authorities demonstrate that their goal is not to achieve peace through dialogue, but to gain a unilateral military and political advantage,” said Minister Mayilyan, addressing the roundtable organized by the European Friends of Armenia NGO.



Masis Mayilyan expressed his confidence that the EU-Artsakh cooperation could play a stabilizing role and become an important contribution to establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus.



The Minister also noted it would signal the inadmissibility of using confrontation and isolation as a means of resolving conflicts, since they are fraught with destabilization of the entire region.



Masis Mayilyan stressed that promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms should not fall hostage to the unresolved Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and the unrecognized status of Artsakh should not stand in the way of cooperation between Artsakh and the European Union.