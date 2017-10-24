2145 views

Artsakh promises painful response to Azerbaijan’s provocations


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On October 22, Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the agreement that Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached at their latest meeting.

Artsakh Defense Army informed that Azerbaijani forces applied artillery in the northeastern direction (Martakert-Mataghis) of the Line of Contact, releasing 5 shells from mortar launchers and one Spike anti-tank missile in the direction of Armenian positions.



“These actions prove that as usual, Baku not only isn’t inclined to maintain the agreement to settle the conflict peacefully and avoid unjustified casualties, but on the contrary, is moving towards destabilization of the situation through prearranged provocations.

Given the need for successful implementation of the OSCE Minsk Group processes, aimed at peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, Artsakh Armed Forces refrained for return fire. However, that doesn’t mean Azerbaijan’s further attacks will always remain unanswered.

With all due responsibility, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic warns the military leadership of Azerbaijan that further provocations will receive the necessary and rather painful response,” stated Artsakh Defense Ministry.

