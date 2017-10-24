1538 views

Armenian carpets donated to Artsakh churches


Photo: Press service of the Artsakh President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On 23 October Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part in a solemn ceremony of donating Armenian style carpets to Artsakh churches, held in the Gandzasar monastic complex.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the authors of the initiative and all those who had been involved in the implementation works. He also highlighted the cultural, ethnographic and public significance of the initiative.

