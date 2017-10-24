Armenian carpets donated to Artsakh churches

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On 23 October Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part in a solemn ceremony of donating Armenian style carpets to Artsakh churches, held in the Gandzasar monastic complex.
President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the authors of the initiative and all those who had been involved in the implementation works. He also highlighted the cultural, ethnographic and public significance of the initiative.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.