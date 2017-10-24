Armenia calls for condemnation of Azerbaijan’s use of Spike

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov stated that “international bodies must condemn use of Spike missile by Azerbaijan”.



Eduard Sharmazanov made that statement at the meeting with Mexican MPs and President of Artsakh National Assembly Ashot Ghulyan in Stepanakert.



He stressed that “use of Spike missile by Azerbaijani at the Line of Contact with Artsakh makes Azerbaijan’s criminal essence evident”. According to him, it shows that Azerbaijan isn’t ready to make constructive steps even after the Geneva summit.



“Members of the Armenian National Assembly will continue using all necessary levers to raise the fair demands of Artsakh people on various parliamentary platforms,” said Eduard Sharmazanov, attaching importance to the visit of foreign parliament members to Artsakh.