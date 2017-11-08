528 views

Azerbaijan doesn’t take OSCE monitoring mission to the frontline


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring on the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, north of Martakert region.

Artsakh MFA informed that the monitoring passed according to the schedule.

However, Azerbaijan didn’t take the OSCE Mission to the frontline.

