Armenian President: The faith of Artsakh people is inspiring

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today the delegation of National Assembly of Artsakh, led by Speaker Ashot Ghulyan.

“I am always inspired by fact that despite the imposed war and escalation on the Line of Contact, our sisters and brothers from Artsakh are very optimistic about their future, and that faith helps them strengthen the statehood, develop the democracy and prosperity. This convinces all of us that we are on the right track, and our will is very strong,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



Touching upon the referendum on constitutional reforms, held in Artsakh on February 20, Serzh Sargsyan said:



“The referendum proved once again that there is no divergence between the executive, legislative authorities and people, which is a really important prerequisite for tackling various challenges. I think no one ever doubts that not only the Republic of Armenia and its citizens, but the whole nation supports you in this pursuit. We will always be by your side.”



Ashot Ghulyan emphasized that in spite of the differences between Armenia and Artsakh in governance model, the process has a number of similarities.



“There are certain aspects that we would definitely like to discuss with our partners, who are familiar with this process and can contribute to compliance of our legislation with the main law,” Speaker of NA of Artsakh said.