Armenian Ambassador: Azerbaijan constantly violates ceasefire with Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of Armenian Mission to the OSCE, Ambassador Arman Kirakosyan stated that the Geneva summit and the agreement reach there (intensification of negotiations and introduction of additional measures for reducing tension on the Line of Contact) are the result of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ consistent efforts.



Armenian MFA informed that Ambassador Kirakosyan made that statement at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on November 9.



The ambassador reiterated Armenia’s unconditional support for the arrangements of Vienna and St. Petersburg summits, which provide for formation of the OSCE investigative mechanisms and expansion of the office of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative.



Arman Kirakosyan stressed that the Azerbaijani side had been hindering implementation of the mentioned agreements and constantly violated the ceasefire with Artsakh.



The ambassador also reiterated Armenia’s conviction that OSCE should be actively involved in reduction of tension in the NK conflict zone through permanent representation.