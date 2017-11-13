Armenian FM to meet up with Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will visit Moscow.
Armenian MFA informed that the minister will have a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on November 14 in the Russian capital.
Photo: Photolure / Archive photo
