Armenian FM to meet up with Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Moscow


Photo: Photolure / Archive photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will visit Moscow.

Armenian MFA informed that the minister will have a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on November 14 in the Russian capital.

