EU position on Karabakh conflict remains unchanged, says Armenian FM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated today that the European Union’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict "has never been a random position, but has been a well-comprehended approach aimed at not harming the settlement process”.

Armenian MFA informed that the minister made that statement at the joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Brazil in Yerevan, answering the question on the upcoming Brussels Eastern Partnership Summit Declaration. The question mentioned that “the only provision of the Declaration that has not been agreed yet pertains to conflicts”.



“The position of the European Union on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution has always been the same in support of the efforts and approaches of the [OSCE Minsk Group] Co-Chair countries. It has never been a random position, but has been a well-comprehended and elaborated approach aimed at not harming the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process, but rather at attributing to the exclusively peaceful resolution of the conflict through contribution to the efforts and approaches of the Co-Chairs. The EU has always adhered to this position,” said Edward Nalbandian.



Touching upon Azerbaijan’s role in resolution of the NK issue, the minister noted it is more relevant to talk about the differences of approaches not between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but between Azerbaijan and EU, Azerbaijan and the international community.



“You know that there has been plenty of evidence of these differences, during the previous summits as well, including those of the Eastern Partnership,” stated Nalbandian.



While speaking about the declaration, Armenia’s Foreign Minister remarked it is premature to make statements while the negotiations are still underway.