Russian FM: All Elements of NK settlement are on the table


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said today in Yerevan that all the elements for settlement of NK issue, provided for by relevant documents, remain on the negotiations table.

“All the elements for settlement of NK issue have been compiled in one package, so it is unreasonable to take one or two of them and ask people to concentrate on those, since the balancing elements will be left out in this case, and we will not have the result that we all anticipate,” Sergey Lavrov said.

He remarked that the positive feedback from the meeting of Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva have been useful.

“It is very important to use this circumstance and move forward,” said Russian FM. At the same, Lavrov added that he is not optimistic about the soonest settlement of NK issue.

“This is a complicated issue, and our experience shows that, unfortunately, it won’t be solved soon,” Sergey Lavrov said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said that the Armenian side sees no alternative to the negotiations, as compared to Azerbaijan, which does not demonstrate the willingness to negotiate on basic principles.

