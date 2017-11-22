Three servicemen killed in Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Three Armenian servicemen were killed in Artsakh on November 21.

The message from Artsakh Defense Army reads:



“On November 21, servicemen of Artsakh Defense Army Gegham Zakaryan (born in 1995), Sargis Abrahamyan (born in 1998) and Sargis Melikyan (born in 1997) received fatal mine blast injuries in a military base of one of the military units, located in the Northeastern direction of Artsakh Defense Army. The servicemen were killed at around 18:35 local time.



Another serviceman Narek Hoveyan (born in 1998) also received a mine blast injury. His condition is critical.”



An investigation is carried out to find out the details.