Armenian President: Azerbaijan never misses a chance to distort the essence of NK issue

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated today in Brussels that President of Azerbaijan once again expresses baseless allegations against Armenia.

“Although Azerbaijan never misses a chance to distort the essence of NK issue and its peaceful settlement, it still should be based on 3 principles of international law: non-use of force or threat of force, self-determination of peoples and territorial integrity.



Those principles were proposed by Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group, the only international body, which has the mandate to settle this conflict. The stance of international community on NK issue is also expressed in statements of the heads of OSCE co-chairing states. In this context, the settlement of the issue without taking into consideration the right of self-determination of Artsakh people is simply impossible,” Serzh Sargsyan stated during the Eastern Partnership Summit.