Turkis FM meets OSCE mediators

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and OSCE Minsk Group U.S., Russian and French Co-Chairs.

Cavusoglu posted this information on his Twitter.



Turkish FM remarked that he “reiterated Turkey’s support for the Minsk process.”



Turkey is a member of OSCE Minsk Group.



The Armenian officials stated on a number of occasions that being openly a pro-Azerbaijani country, Turkey should not play a role in the settlement of NK issue.