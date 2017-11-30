203 views

Turkis FM meets OSCE mediators



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and OSCE Minsk Group U.S., Russian and French Co-Chairs.

Cavusoglu posted this information on his Twitter.

Turkish FM remarked that he “reiterated Turkey’s support for the Minsk process.”

Turkey is a member of OSCE Minsk Group.

The Armenian officials stated on a number of occasions that being openly a pro-Azerbaijani country, Turkey should not play a role in the settlement of NK issue.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

5/10/15 | November 30, 2017 10:02
5/10/15: 10th anniversary of Madrid Principles

Nagorno Karabakh | November 30, 2017 09:57
Turkis FM meets OSCE mediators

Education | November 29, 2017 11:28
Scholae Mundi and Mahindra Group announce major UWC scholarship commitment
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017