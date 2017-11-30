Turkis FM meets OSCE mediators

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and OSCE Minsk Group U.S., Russian and French Co-Chairs.
Cavusoglu posted this information on his Twitter.
Turkish FM remarked that he “reiterated Turkey’s support for the Minsk process.”
Turkey is a member of OSCE Minsk Group.
The Armenian officials stated on a number of occasions that being openly a pro-Azerbaijani country, Turkey should not play a role in the settlement of NK issue.
