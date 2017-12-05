Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet on December 6

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov will have a meeting in Vienna on December 6.

Armenian MFA informed that Edward Nalbandian will also meet OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the same day.



Minister Nalbandian will travel to Vienna to take part in the session of the OSCE Ministerial Council on December 7-8.



On December 9, Edward Nalbandian will hold the meeting of the heads of Armenia’s diplomatic missions to international organizations in European countries.



The latest meeting between Nalbandian and Mammadyarov took place on 23 September 2017 in New York.