Lavrov: Principles of NK settlement yet to be translated into actions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov stated today that "Russia will carry on the collective efforts in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.

“Unfortunately, the direct dialogue between the parties to the conflict has not led to a significant progress. However, we consider it a positive fact that this year the dialogue has been held at the lever of Presidents and multiple times at the level of Foreign Ministers,” said Lavrov at the press conference after the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.



Sergey Lavrov noted that Russia intended to continue the joint efforts with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.



“It [the collective approach] contains principles of settlement which the parties accepted but have not translated into practical steps yet. It is a difficult task, but we carry on,” remarked the Foreign Minister of Russia.