Ankara and Baku are not reliable partners, Nalbandian said

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated that Ankara and Baku often escaped the implementation of agreements.

Nalbandian said this in an interview to Greek Ethnos newspaper, the text of which was provided by Armenian MFA.



Commenting on the Turkish President’s statement on the necessity of reviewing Treaty of Lausanne, made during his latest visit to Athens, Minister Nalbandian said:



“I wouldn’t like to comment on any precise agreement or statement. Nevertheless, Ankara seems to have adopted the strategy of escaping the implementation of agreements. It is quite easy to remember other examples, when Turkey disrespected its own signature in certain documents. I would remind you the Zurich Protocols, aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.”



Edward Nalbandian also commented on the absence of progress in NK talks, saying that it is “conditioned by the uncompromising and maximalist stance of Azerbaijan.”



“Baku avoided the implementation of a number of agreements, which calls into question Azerbaijan’s reliability as a negotiating side,” Armenian FM concluded.