Armenian President: Peaceful settlement of NK conflict remains our priority

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has stated that "the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a priority on our foreign policy and security agenda”.

The President has made that statement on December 28 during his speech at the New Year and Christmas reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.



“Regardless of the lack of tangible progress in negotiations, we can note that the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan held a summit in Geneva after a period of one year where no meetings had taken place. The heads of the states issued a joint statement and agreed to reduce the tension in the conflict zone.



The international community and Armenia speak almost the same language in this regard, which is best expressed in the statements of the heads of missions of OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states and CSTO Minsk Summit as well as in the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union,” highlighted Serzh Sargsyan.



President Sargsyan has added that the signing of CEPA is another achievement recorded by Armenia in 2017. “It is the best proof that committed, purposeful and consistent work can lead to the desired outcome,” said the head of the state.