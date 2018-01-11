Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani gunshot

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh serviceman Vache Chilingaryan (born in 1998) was fatally wounded by a gunshot fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces at around 13:20 on January 7, at a military base located in the northeastern direction of the Artsakh Defense Army.

The Artsakh Defense Army has informed they launched an investigation to clarify the details of the incident.