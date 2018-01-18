Nalbandian and Mammadyarov to meet in Krakow

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov will meet on January 18 in Krakow, Poland.

The Armenian MFA has informed that the meeting will be held by the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.



The last Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting took place on 6 December 2017 in Vienna.