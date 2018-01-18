Soldier killed in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today at around 01:15 AM serviceman of Artsakh Defense Army Harutyun Khachatryan (born in 1999) was fatally wounded under uncertain circumstances at a military base, located in the Northern direction of Artsakh Defense Army.
Artsakh Defense Army reports that an investigation is carried out to find out the details of the incident.
