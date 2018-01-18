Nalbandian names conditions for advance in NK peace talks

YerevanMediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and stated that the Armenian side, as always, yields a constructive approach in all negotiations.

At the meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative for the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on January 17 in Krakow, Edward Nalbandian stressed that if Baku abides to the calls of the Co-Chairs to strictly observe the ceasefire, realizes the previously reached agreements and reiterates the commitment to the principles of the conflict settlement proposed by the Co-Chairs, it will be possible to pave a way for an advance in the peace talks.



“Baku often claims that allegedly it is interested in changing the status quo. It is obvious that the implementation of the above-mentioned measures is the practical way to achieve this. The Co-Chairs have stated for years that the principles and elements proposed by them for the stage-by-stage implementation of the package settlement have been elaborated as an integrated whole and the attempts to select one of them over others would make it impossible to achieve a solution. The sooner Baku realizes this, the sooner it will be possible to put the settlement process in the practical course,” said Edward Nalbandian.



Touching upon the statements of Azerbaijani officials regarding preservation of cultural heritage, Minister Nalbandian qualified them as bewildering, since Azerbaijan consistently destroys Armenian monuments and historic sites, refusing to allow international fact-finding missions to Jugha and other places.



Edward Nalbandian will have a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Krakow today.