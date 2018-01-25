Armenian President: Artsakh’s fight will have a favorable outcome

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that "The people of Nagorno Karabakh are fighting for their right to freedom, self-determination, which will definitely have a favorable outcome.”

President Sargsyan said this in his statement after the meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron on January 23 within the frames of his working visit to France.



“I highly appreciate the long-term efforts and approaches of France, as Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group, directed at peaceful settlement of NK issue and establishment of security, stability and cooperation in our region. Armenia is committed to continuing the negotiations with mediation of OSCE Co-Chairs,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



Photo: Press service of the Armenian President