Careless PACE statements fueled Azerbaijan’s aggressive stance, says Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today in Strasbourg, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has stated that "the time is ripe for the resolution of this [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict.”

“It requires strictly adhering to the established ceasefire regime and honoring all the agreements reached in the past. Settlement must be peaceful and must overcome the deficit of justice,” said President Sargsyan.



According to him, the commitment undertaken by Armenia and Azerbaijan requires a joint and concerted effort of all the parties to the conflict.



“However, Azerbaijan is obviously not ready for it. The aggression that Azerbaijan unleashed against Artsakh in April 2016 was characterized by egregious violations of the international humanitarian law against the peaceful civilians and prisoners of war. It struck a heavy blow upon the negotiation process by reawakening dreadful memories of the Sumgait massacres,” noted Serzh Sargsyan.



