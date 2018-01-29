1057 views

Artsakh soldier dies from gunshot wound


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh Defense Army soldier Hovsep Grigoryan (born in 1998) has died from a gunshot wound at the military base located in the northern direction of the army. Preliminary data suggests he was wounded as a result of careless use of firearm.

According to the Artsakh Defense Army, they are investigating the details of the incident.

