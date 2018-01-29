Artsakh soldier dies from gunshot wound

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh Defense Army soldier Hovsep Grigoryan (born in 1998) has died from a gunshot wound at the military base located in the northern direction of the army. Preliminary data suggests he was wounded as a result of careless use of firearm.
According to the Artsakh Defense Army, they are investigating the details of the incident.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.