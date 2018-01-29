Nalbandian: Hopefully, Azerbaijan will not draw back

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has expressed the hope that the agreement on expansion of the office of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative will be implemented.

Minister Nalbandian has made that comment to the press, while concluding the diplomatic year of 2017.



“In Krakow, Foreign Minister of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement in principle to make a step forward in expanding Andrzej Kasprzyk’s team by seven staffers. We hope that the agreement will be implemented and the Azerbaijani side will not draw back again,” said Edward Nalbandian.



Edward Nalbandian believes that an increase of the number and efficiency of monitoring missions will reduce the tension in the conflict zone and facilitate implementation of the ceasefire agreements of 1994-1995.



Nalbandian has reminded that Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers had five meetings in 2017: on February 16 in Munich, April 28 in Moscow, July 11 in Brussels, September 23 in New York, and on December 6 in Vienna.



These meetings and the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs made it possible to organize the summit of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents in Geneva on 16 October 2017, 16 months after the previous meeting between the heads of the states.