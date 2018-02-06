297 views

OSCE monitoring in Artsakh passes on schedule



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today the OSCE Mission has conducted a planned ceasefire monitoring to the northwest from Seysulan village in Martakert region, on the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Artsakh Republic MFA has informed that the monitoring passed according to the schedule.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | February 6, 2018 16:33
Giving religious undertone to NK issue is condemned to failure

Foreign Policy | February 6, 2018 14:43
Trump calls pro-Armenian Congressman Schiff “the biggest liar”

Politics | February 6, 2018 14:22
Armen Sarkissian meets with Alan Duncan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018