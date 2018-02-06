OSCE monitoring in Artsakh passes on schedule

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today the OSCE Mission has conducted a planned ceasefire monitoring to the northwest from Seysulan village in Martakert region, on the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Artsakh Republic MFA has informed that the monitoring passed according to the schedule.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.