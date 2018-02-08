1005 views

Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani fire


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 13:50 on February 7, Artsakh Defense Army soldier Hayk Kalantaryan (born in 1998) was fatally wounded by Azerbaijani fire at a military base located in the southern direction of the Artsakh army.

Artsakh Defense Army has opened an investigation to clarify the details of the incident.

