Armenian President reminds OSCE mediators about Baku’s statements


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has received today the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, who arrived to Yerevan in the framework of their regional visit.

Igor Popov, Andrew Schofer, Stefan Visconti and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk have reported about the results of the meetings they held in Baku.

Serzh Sargsyan have reminded the co-chairs about the recent statements made by official Baku and noted they are one more proof of how far Azerbaijan is from the readiness to advance the Nagorno-Karabakh talks based on the proposals of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. According to the Armenian President, those statements show Baku’s reaction to continuous calls for preparing the public for peace by the co-chairs.

The parties have attached importance to the implementation of the agreements reached at summits in Vienna, St. Petersburg, and Geneva.

Serzh Sargsyan has also reiterated Armenia’s commitment to join efforts with the co-chairs, aimed at peaceful settlement of the conflict.

