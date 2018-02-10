700 views

Artsakh President meets with Armenia’s presidential hopeful


Photo: Press servive of Artsakh President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan has received Armen Sarkissian, the presidential candidate nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia.

Artsakh presidential press service has informed that at the meeting on February 9, the parties discussed cooperation between the two Armenian republics and consolidation of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trilateral alliance.

Bako Sahakyan attached importance to Armen Sarkissian’s visit, stressing that it shows the significant place and role Artsakh holds for Armenian statehood and Armenian people.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 10, 2018 13:50
Bulgarian President to visit Armenia

Politics | February 10, 2018 13:47
Armenian government discusses 2030 Dvelopment Strategy

Nagorno Karabakh | February 10, 2018 11:36
Artsakh President receives OSCE mediators in Stepanakert
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018