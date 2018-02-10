Artsakh President meets with Armenia’s presidential hopeful

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan has received Armen Sarkissian, the presidential candidate nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia.

Artsakh presidential press service has informed that at the meeting on February 9, the parties discussed cooperation between the two Armenian republics and consolidation of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trilateral alliance.



Bako Sahakyan attached importance to Armen Sarkissian’s visit, stressing that it shows the significant place and role Artsakh holds for Armenian statehood and Armenian people.