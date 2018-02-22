Soldier killed in Artsakh by Azerbaijani fire

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 09:40 on February 22, Artsakh Defense Army soldier Grigor Yeghoyan (born in 1998) has been fatally shot by Azerbaijani gunshot at a military base in the northeastern direction of the army.
The Artsakh Defense Army is conducting an investigation to clarify the details of the incident.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.