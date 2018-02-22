788 views

Soldier killed in Artsakh by Azerbaijani fire


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 09:40 on February 22, Artsakh Defense Army soldier Grigor Yeghoyan (born in 1998) has been fatally shot by Azerbaijani gunshot at a military base in the northeastern direction of the army.

The Artsakh Defense Army is conducting an investigation to clarify the details of the incident.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Key | February 22, 2018 17:58
Corruption, business, migration and ANPP in EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities

Education | February 22, 2018 17:49
Armenia’s Polytechnic University opens an aerial robotics center

Nagorno Karabakh | February 22, 2018 16:55
OSCE introduced to ceasefire violations
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018