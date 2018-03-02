Armenian FM: We strengthened our position in NK negotiations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has stated that "our [Armenia’s] position in the process of the Karabakh conflict settlement has strengthened drastically”.

Nalbandian has made that statement in the article released on the occasion of the Diplomat’s Day.



“The process of resolution of the conflict has recorded conceptual changes in recent years. Consistent efforts have enabled us to strengthen drastically our position in the process of the Karabakh conflict settlement.



In this process, the statements made on [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairs’ level since 2009 stand out, as they contain the principles and elements that make the unified and integral foundation of the settlement. Contrary to Azerbaijan, Armenia expressed willingness to continue the peace negotiations based on the mentioned principles.



While Azerbaijan keeps insisting for years that the Karabakh conflict must be resolved only on the basis of the principle of territorial integrity, the statements by Minsk Group Co-Chairs indicate that the conflict should be settled with the basis of not one, but three principles of the international law: disuse of violence or threat of violence, territorial integrity, and the right of peoples for equality and self-determination. The co-chair states have made it clear that the status of Artsakh must be decided by the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, through the expression of will with binding international force. Even the leader of Azerbaijan has admitted that behind closed doors he is pressured to recognize the independence of Artsakh. The statements by the co-chair states have confirmed publicly both the land connection between Armenia and Artsakh and the multilayered guarantees of security. All the mentioned points have served as the cornerstone of our policy from the beginning, and now they have become the approach of the international community,” wrote Nalbandian.