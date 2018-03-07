355 views

Artsakh President receives Andrzej Kasprzyk



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan has received today Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The parties addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the Line of Contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | March 7, 2018 18:12
Lydian Armenia introduces its female employees

Society | March 7, 2018 17:29
MaxMonitor Ratings: EU “beats” EAEU

Society | March 7, 2018 16:57
Jurgis Baltrusaitis commemorative room opens in Yerevan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018