Artsakh President receives Andrzej Kasprzyk

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan has received today Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The parties addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the Line of Contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces.
