Artsakh President: Relations with U.S. are precious to us

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan said that Artsakh considers the United States of America as a friendly country.
“I am optimistic, as we consider the United States of America as a friendly state, which has become a second home for millions of Armenians. I am optimistic, since we have a number of faithful, honest and disinterested friends here, who have been with Artsakh for many years now, supporting our people and presenting objective information about our country. We appreciate our great relations with U.S., considering them very precious,” Bako Sahakyan stated in a speech at the reception, organized at U.S. Congress.
Artsakh President attached special importance to Washington’s significant role in providing peace and stability in the region, as well as its efforts directed at peaceful and just settlement of NK issue.
“Developing and deepening relations with the United States has been and will always be among priorities of our foreign policy,” Bako Sahakyan noted.
