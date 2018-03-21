Aram I receives Artsakh President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan had a meeting in Antelias (Lebanon) with Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

According to the press services of Artsakh President, the sides discussed issues on regional developments, homeland-Diaspora and church-society relations, as well as domestic and foreign policies of Artsakh.



Bako Sahakyan expressed his gratitude to Aram I for constantly supporting Artsakh, attaching special importance to the role of the Great House of Cilicia in preserving the national identity among Diasporan Armenians and their attachment to the homeland.